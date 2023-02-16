National Farm Labour Assistance Programme to be launched in North Leeward

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Agriculture will be launching a major project next week to provide support for farmers.

So says the Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar who said the programme is called the National Farm Labour Assistance Programme which will be launched in a North Leeward community on February 21.

Caesar says farmers will be given an opportunity to register to be a part of the Programme. He also outlines a number of areas where the ministry is providing support to farmers.

The National Farm Labour Assistance Programme will be launched on February 21st at the Troumaca Primary School at 4:30pm. A sum of 800, 000 is allocated to the programme.

