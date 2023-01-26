National Home Garden Initiative to make strides this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

More than seventy home gardens and five youth groups will be targeted under the National Home Garden Initiative.

So says Senior Technical Officer in the Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture Currel Thompson.

She was speaking at a Media Conference this week hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Association of Evangelical Churches

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CURREL-INITIATIVE.mp3

Ms. Thompson outlined where the forms will be available.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CURREL-FORMS.mp3

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com