NBA YoungBoy Affiliate D Dawg Arrested After Passenger Died In Police Chase

NBA YoungBoy’s close friends and affiliates, D Dawg, has been arrested for the death of another person who was accidentally killed during a chase to elude police.

D Dawg, whose real name is Derian Bailey, was arrested on Wednesday (September 21). The deceased person was a passenger who was in Bailey’s car when it crashed while fleeing from police during a high-speed chase. The Baton Rouge rapper is reportedly in hospital as he was also injured during the accident.

Local news reports say that he has been charged with manslaughter and resisting a police officer. It’s expected that there could be other charges flowing from the incident as police also found a ski mask and weapons in the car.

This is not D Dawg’s first brush with the law. The upcoming rapper at the time of the high-speed chase was out on bond on an unrelated incident. According to the WBRZ, D Dawg’s criminal history span as far back as 2012, when he was just 14 years old and was arrested for the murder of a victim named Derrick Marioneaux. The victim was killed in the vicinity of Wyandotte Street in Baton Rouge.

The victim’s family claimed that the then 14-year-old and two others robbed the victim, who was with his wife and daughter. Dawg had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was released after spending eight years.

Shortly after his release from jail, he was again linked to another crime- attempted murder allegedly committed in 2018. However, he was only arrested in early September for that incident.

Dawg was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 bond while he awaited his trial.

D Dawg and YoungBoy share a close friendship. On his Instagram page, D Dawg would often share images and videos of him and YoungBoy as well as their families and children co-mingling.

“Sis sh*t forever,” he had captioned a photo of YB and one of his sons.

D Dawg’s new bond for his latest arrest is set at $19.7 million.