NBA YoungBoy Boasts Astonishing $300K Feature Fee Says Manager

NBA YoungBoy is not only popular, but the artist is also adding value to his popularity and is now among the artists that charge the highest for a feature in the industry.

On Thursday, his manager disclosed that Youngboy’s price tag is way above artists like Polo G and Moneybagg Yo when it comes to features. His manager, Alex Junnier, on Thursday advertised an end-of-year deal for features with several artists he manages including Youngboy, and upcoming rappers NoCap and BWay Yungy.

However, NBA Youngboy, whose digital streaming and YouTube views place him among the top 10 most streamed artists, is now among the highest income earned for a verse with a pegged $300,000 plus for a feature. The other two artistes command prices range from $25,000 and $3,500, respectively.

A check shows that YoungBoy, 22, is among the highest-paid artists when it comes to features. His fee is ranked above other artists with almost the same clout, such as Polo G, who charges $150,000, and Moneybagg Yo, YK Osiris, and Lil Baby, who all charge $100,000 and Fivio Foreign $50,000.

Meanwhile, charging fees for a verse is not new as many artists, including big ones like DaBaby, who also charges $300,000, and Nicki Minaj, with $500,000, have set the bar high for collaborating with other artists.

On the other hand, Youngboy might charge for his verse, but according to one of his affiliates- Herm Tha Blacksheep, the rapper doesn’t always take requests for features and has turned down a few requests.

For 2021, NBA YoungBoy only featured on three songs supposedly because the artists paid for their verse, these are “Hood Melody” with DDG and OG Parker, “Everything Different” alongside Rod Wave from Kawhi Leonard’s Culture Jam album, and on Tyler, The Creator’s “WusYaName.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab with Tyler, The Creator, gave him his first Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the upcoming 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.