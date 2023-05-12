NBA YoungBoy Claims Victory For Lil Durk Pushing Back Album

NBA YoungBoy is claiming victory after Lil Durk announced that he has pushed back his album release date.

Call it good PR or just some good old rap rivalry, but NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have been dominating the headlines this week leading up to their album release date on Friday, May 12. It appears the release date fiasco was too good for Soulja Boy to pass up, so he joined in the mix by accusing the two rappers of encroaching on his release date, although it’s unclear who first announced that their project was dropping today.

In the end, both YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Soulja Boy have released their albums, Richest Opp and Soulja Season, respectively. On the other hand, Durk pushed back his album Almost Healed to May 26 and instead released his new song with J. Cole, “All My Life.” While Durkio didn’t give a reason for pushing back the project, it’s evident he is simply trying to remove himself from the noise in the market.

Nevertheless, NBA YoungBoy and his fans think Durk was scared that his album wouldn’t measure up to YB and, as a result, opted to avoid direct competition and delayed the release. YB posted a video of himself with a stack of cash rapping while one of his new songs played in the background. It’s clear he was in celebratory mode and sent a message to his rival.

B**ch a$$ n***a! You pushed back, you better not ever try it again,” he yells in the clip. “Don’t play with me!”

Both Young Boy and Lil Durk are having impressive runs in hip hop currently, but one may argue that the Baton Rouge rapper is seeing bigger numbers and having a bigger impact on the chart. That doesn’t mean that the Chicago rapper isn’t making a big impact. Aside from dropping a new song with J. Cole, Durk has worked with the likes of Drake, Gunna, Lil Baby, Polo G, Meek Mill, and Gucci Mane. His song with Drake, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.