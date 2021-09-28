NBA YoungBoy & Drake Goes Head-To-Head To Top Billboard 200 Chart

NBA YoungBoy is going head to head with Drake for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 next week.

Ever since the release of Drake‘s highly anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy in early September, the rapper has dominated US Billboard charts. Remaining steadfast in the coveted top spot on the Billboard 200, CLB is about to have its toughest competition week, yet the next time, the chart is updated. YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his album Sincerely, Kentrell, and it’s in the running to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy previously dethroned Kanye West’s No. 1 album Donda in its second week on the chart and has maintained its debut spot since. According to data sources, CLB is projected to sell 132K copies in its upcoming fourth week. Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy‘s Sincerely, Kentrell is on track to move 131K units in its opening week.

The minuscule disparity in units sold makes the No. 1 slot in the impending frame either rapper’s throne for the taking. Sincerely, Kentrell was released on September 24, devoid of any features, which is a surprising move for any artist considering the current landscape of the music industry. If anything, it does make the rapper’s feat that more impressive, considering he is competing without the help of collaborators.

Contrastingly, Drake’s Certified Lover Boy features a host of guest stars, including Giveon, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Future, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and more. All 21 tracks from the album debuted in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, nine of which were top 10 hits. Drake became only the second male artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard 100 chart simultaneously.

NBA YoungBoy has had an excellent track record himself when it comes to album premieres on the Billboard chart. The Baton Rouge rapper had three No. 1 albums in less than a year between 2019 and 2020. Known as the “King of YouTube,” YoungBoy has a dedicated legion of fans that have been instrumental in his success thanks to their allegiance.

With both Drake and NBA YoungBoy having a rich history of No. 1 albums in their discography, it’s fitting that they are contenders for the next No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200. Who do you think will come out on top?