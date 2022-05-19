NBA YoungBoy Pops Up In New Video After Boosie Badazz Statement

NBA YoungBoy looks happy in a new video of him wearing his ankle monitor at home.

The Baton Rouge rapper pops up on the net days after Boosie Badazz explains why he never reached out to him directly during their beef and opted to record a diss track instead. The new clip was shot by a NBA YoungBoy associate, who compared him to Riley Freeman from the animated series The Boondocks.

YB was smiling while seemingly walking around his garage with his white Bentley Continental GT parked.

Boosie Badazz says he didn’t reach out to Baton Rouge rapper YoungBoy Never Broke after the young rapper dissed him in his song “I Hate Youngboy,” which also sent shots at several other rappers, including Lil Durk, whom he was beefing with.

The song was released two months ago when NBA Youngboy mentioned the rapper might be calling to work with him, but he doesn’t actually like him.

“Feel like Boosie don’t even like me, b*tch, don’t call my phone, f**k you,” YoungBoy rapped.

Boosie had not taken to the disrespect kindly as he later responded with a diss record called “I Don’t Call Phones I Call Shots,” which is 8-9 lines directed at YoungBoy.

“First and last time speaking on this,” Boosie rapped. “If you felt that way, why you ain’t call me on my phone number?/B*tch you know you wrong, clearin’ all these n**as songs.”

In an interview with Vlad TV this week, Boosie says he was surprised at the rapper’s lyrics since they have a project together.

The elder Louisiana rapper did not want to speak on the NBA YoungBoy issue as he answered Vlad’s questions with one-word answers.

Boosie did say that “I was surprised, I didn’t see it coming” about the rapper.

He added that he also didn’t want to further engage the young rapper.

“Because I don’t wanna kill him,” Boosie explained. “So, I just wanted to say what I had to say. I ain’t really promote the song. I just wanted to say what I had to say.”

Boosie also revealed that he felt slighted by YoungBoy not clearing his music, but he didn’t seem bothered about the whole thing as he joked about the song.

“I was just sayin’ some pussy sh*t like he do. That’s all I felt,” Boosie said. “I ain’t even take that sh*t to heart, really. That’s one thing I can speak on, you know you clearing all these n****s songs but you supposed to be my dog but you ain’t clearing my s**t and I aint like that…when Youngboy just started I jumped on their shit and cleared all their shi**, all their artists you know I f***k with freedom but I don’t know…” the rapper said.

“N***** hurt my feelings, man, that n**** had me hot,” he later laughed. “you gon really put me on a song with all your opps? Like God damn,” Boosie laughed.