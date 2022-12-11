NBA YoungBoy Pressured Rich The Kid About Photo With Lil Durk

On Friday night, Rich The Kid was in an awkward position when YoungBoy Never Broke Again brought up a photo that captured him in company with Lil Durk as they all ate some burgers.

Back in July, the photo raised questions, with some even going as far as suggesting that Rich The Kid’s loyalty to NBA YoungBoy was questionable, and some even felt that he had been linking with the “opps” and can’t be trusted. When the photo surfaced, YoungBoy and Lil Durk were deep in a lyrical beef that threatened to spill over from music into street violence.

NBA YoungBoy hadn’t addressed the rapper’s sighting in the photos until now after the launch of his own Amazon Amp talk show, which premiered on Friday night. During the show, Rich The Kid called in to talk to YB, and it wasn’t long before they came around to the photo, which was taken at Blumar restaurant during Michael Rubin’s All-White party on July 4.

“Hey, check this out, I want to ask you about the famous picture that had someone in there that really don’t like me, I guess. So however the world paints it, I really don’t take sh*t personally and worry about nobody,” YoungBoy began.

Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy

Rich The Kid, however, began to talk about them speaking after the photo went viral and said he was also on the “stop the violence” train that YB was on. However, YB explained that he had planned to get up in Rich’s face and ask him about the link-up.

The Baton Rouge rapper seemed to suggest that he had expected Rich to cancel the show and if he needed money to ask him for it.

“You said it was for your show. I’m saying as your lil brother, you don’t feel like just call me, cancel it or ask me for whatever they was paying you. You know it was gon come the next morning for sure, no ifs and buts,” he said.

Rich The Kid explained that he was the only person advertised to perform at the event, “I was the only person the bill.”

“So how did that person end up at the event,” YB pressed him, after which Rich said he didn’t know.

However, NBA YoungBoy felt that Rich appeared too comfortable in the photo.

“How this picture even came across like there’s a n***a pulled out the camera you ain’t just feel let me stand up and get the f**k on like you know I ain’t got no problem with dude you know,” he continued. “But you ain’t know you feel like let me stand up and get the f**k on?”

Rich The Kid was silent as he didn’t answer the rapper. YoungBoy later said that all was well and things are cool with Rich.

“It’s all good. It’s all good, you know. This is a positive station here even though I’m talking a little aggressive. And I’m gonna play a lot of music to support certain people, f**k it, I love you, you’re my brother, it’s all family no friends, I got your back till the end.”

The “Slimeto” rapper later moved on from the photo and shared that Rich and his spouse are invited to his wedding, which is set to take place on January 7, 2023.

The 23-year-old rapper, who now has ten children, also shared that he was excited to marry Jazlyn Mychelle.

“I’m so happy than a mother***ker. I have been waiting for this my whole life and I’m finally at this moment. I’m excited to see you [Rich], your wife and the kids, Ms. Tori.”