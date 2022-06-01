NBA YoungBoy’s Mom Sherhonda Acting Pitch Caught 50 Cent’s Attention

50 Cent is the go-to person for launching your acting career and NBA YoungBoy’s mother Sherhonda Gaulden might just be the next lucky person.

The New York rapper/actor knows how to put someone on in Hollywood, and his endorsement is like none other, as his star power has opened doors for many in the film industry.

It seems that many are now trying to get cushy with the rapper turned film executive to be cast in his successful Power franchise.

Weeks ago, we saw 50 Cent plug comedian Mo’Nique as he said he wanted to work with her, and he even intervened in a situation Mo’Nique had with Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah, whom she claimed all “blackballed” her causing her to not pick up any work in Hollywood since her performance in the movie, Precious.

Since then, Mo’Nique has gotten at least two apologies from Daniels and Perry, and she appears to also be getting more bookings as a comedian. This has led others to reach out to Fifty, who is becoming a heavyweight in the film industry for his urban crime drama Power and its many spin-offs.

The latest person to show interest in film is Sherhonda Gaulden, the mother of NBA YoungBoy, who on Wednesday hinted that she is the perfect fit for one of 50 Cent’s shows given her gangster qualities.

“Ok they say I’m to (sic) gangster for Tyler Perry but I’m not stopping until I’m in a movie @50cent f….. With yo girl,” she said in an Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to respond as he seemingly gave Gaulden’s request some hope.

“You so Gangsta, this sh** might work,” he replied in the comments.

Gaulden also responded to the rapper, but she had one important caveat to any working relationship with 50 Cent.

“@50Cent let’s do it. Don’t cast me as no crackhead,” she said.

Whether Sherhonda Gaulden, who is a comedian, is joking or being serious is yet to be seen but not impossible as the rapper has cast many people from the hip hop community, including artists like Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and others.