NBC’s Special Report – Thursday December 8th 2022

The Crime Prevention Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will be hosting its annual Christmas Crime prevention Exhibition from tomorrow.

The activities are being held with the theme “Enhancing Public Safety: A Shared Responsibility”.

Rawdica Stephen tells us more in today’s special report.

