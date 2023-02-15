NCB Cap Markets upgrades digital platform to enable bond investments Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

NCB Capital Markets Limited (NCBCM) has launched its new bond portal, a significant upgrade to its existing GoIPO platform.

The portal has been designed to simplify the investment process for clients, making it easier to invest in local bonds.

“The bond subscription and application process is now fully digital and will provide clients with a much-improved user experience,” according to Executive Vice President Strategy, Research, Innovation & Projects NCBCM, Annya Walker.

She emphasised that the addition to the GoIPO platform is another game changer in the market.

“We are extremely proud of this major milestone on our journey to simplify investing for our clients and provide them with more seamless access to building diversified portfolios.”

In addition to the increased control and security that the platform offers, now is an opportune time to invest in bonds, shared the executive vice president.

“The bond market is extremely attractive right now due to higher bond yields and expectations that inflation will cool this year, providing a fantastic opportunity for investors to diversify their portfolios. With the current economic climate, bonds offer the potential for steady returns. At this time, bond yields are at their highest level in recent years and as such, provide the opportunity for higher returns, making bonds a valuable addition to any investor’s portfolio,” she added.

The previous version of the GoIPO platform enabled account opening and IPO/APO applications.

With the upgrade, clients can now submit their bond application for locally issued bonds digitally and will not be required to visit a physical branch. Furthermore, accredited investors with NCB online access will no longer need to complete the Accredited Investor Declaration for each private bond offer they apply for since the information will be stored.

Chief Operating Officer, NCBCM, Tracy-Ann Spence, added that “The new portal is designed with the user in mind, and the team at NCBCM has worked closely with clients to ensure that it meets their needs and expectations. The company is confident that the new platform will be well received and will cement NCB Capital Markets Limited’s position as a leading provider of investment services in the region.”

Spence concluded by commenting on the company’s thrust to deliver value to clients through the continued enhancement of NCBCM digital solutions. “Our primary focus is to elevate our clients’ investment experience in the most efficient and transparent way possible,” she noted, “NCBCM clients can definitely look forward to more ground-breaking innovations in the near future.”

To access the Bond Portal, clients can visit goipo.jncb.com, and then access the option ‘VIEW BONDS’.

NewsAmericasNow.com