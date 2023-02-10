NCERD launches online continuous development programme for teachers

Black Immigrant Daily News

A teacher in class

Guyanese teachers can now access 24 courses including Early Childhood and Special Education, Chemistry, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Mathematics for both primary and secondary levels, as the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) launched it continuous professional development (CPD) online programme on Friday.

The programme will give teachers the opportunity to continue their professional development through courses which can be taken at convenient times.

The Initiative is a collaboration between NCERD and the Commonwealth of Learning, which saw 22 officers from NCERD worked for a period of six months, on the most interactive and engaging modality for the benefit of the teachers who will take the courses.

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain noted that this is historic as the development of such a course has been 12 years in the making.

He said this is a new direction in training in-service teachers, noting that it is the intention to partner with the Guyana Teachers Union.

Director of NCERD, Quenita Walrond reiterated that it will continue to create opportunities for teachers to develop themselves professionally.

Meanwhile, Education Specialist, Olato Sam highlighted that it is a significant day as attempts to do similar in the past proved challenging, since there was a gap in access.

He said there has been consistent work since then to make this possible.

Sam acknowledged that after exiting the Cyril Potter College of Education, teachers are not trained for life.

However, this new platform offers them a way of expanding their skills as educators.

