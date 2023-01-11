New $614.5M Fire Service Headquarters almost complete – Fire Chief

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The $614.5 million Fire Service Headquarters located at Homestretch Avenue

Construction of the state-of-the-art $614.5 million headquarters for the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) located at Homestretch Avenue is rapidly moving apace.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham informed the Department of Public Information (DPI) recently, that close to 90 per cent of the building has been completed.

The project which is being undertaken by Mohamed’s Enterprise is expected to be completed by the April 2023 deadline.

“It will finish completion sometime in about the first or second quarter of this year,” the Chief Fire Officer said.

The relocation of the headquarters from the ‘congested’ Stabroek Market Square will improve the operations of the fire service in terms of efficient response to fires.

The modern facility will accommodate eight fire tenders and six Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulances. It will also have male and female barracks, a kitchen, a laundry area, officers’ living quarters, a gym, a day room, offices and living quarters, as well as EMT rooms.

This new headquarters is designed to function with 70 plus ranks of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

This forms part of the government’s commitment to modernising the Fire Service to provide better service to Guyanese. [DPI]