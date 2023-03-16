New logistics company enters Guyana market with planned investments of US$7M

Black Immigrant Daily News

C.S World Cargo, a supply chain and logistics company was officially declared open on Tuesday evening at the Marriott Hotel

Foreign and local investors are recognising Guyana as a hub of potential. To this end, the country has seen tremendous growth in private sector investments, moving it further along its development trajectory.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, expressed this sentiment on Tuesday evening at the launch of C.S World Cargo, a supply chain and logistics company.

Delivering the feature remarks on behalf of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Marriott Hotel, the minister emphasised how important business ventures of this nature have become.

“We have to build out the physical infrastructure to facilitate that, but we also have to be able to build out the technological and other infrastructure to support that and supply chain management and logistics is very, very important. We will need a company like C.S World Cargo to ensure that our goods are adequately packaged, satisfying sanitary conditions, and delivered on time at the airport, so that we can be able to be a global player in trade and industry and commerce. We can’t do it without logistics and supply chain companies,” Minister Edghill pointed out.

Guyana is set to become a hub of connectivity between the Caribbean and South America, since the country is connected to its regional neighbours.

Minister Edghill noted that the company’s establishment is set to create a number of jobs for Guyanese.

“What people need is opportunities. When opportunities are created, the sky is the limited. And that is why our government, in as much as we are expending significant amount of monies in our social services, it is not just about sharing out money. We must also look to see the opportunities that exist, and from where I stand, every day, I see opportunities in Guyana.”

The Minister also commended the company’s humanitarian efforts and its continued investment in Guyana’s growing economy.

C.S. World Cargo Logistics 2000 Ltd is a supply chain and logistics company with over 35 years of experience in the industry. The multinational company has offices in the USA, UK, and Hong Kong and has already invested over USD$1 million into Guyana’s economy, with a plan to invest an additional USD$5 to $7 million in various sectors.

Within five years, the company is looking to employ between 25-50 persons as part of its agenda for continuous expansion, as well as open regional offices in Rosignol and Parika.

Operating as a social enterprise, C.S World Cargo is driven, in part, by humanitarian desire. In this regard has embarked on a number of donation exercises to a number of organisations and initiatives, including the COVID-19 relief efforts.

During the launch, the company donated millions to various organisations, including the Guyana Society for the Blind, Cove and John Ashram, Save Abee Foundation, and the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha.

NewsAmericasNow.com