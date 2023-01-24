NHF GOJ Bonds brokered through SSL said to be safe Loop Jamaica

NHF GOJ Bonds brokered through SSL said to be safe
The National Health Fund (NHF) is advising that its Government of Jamaica bond brokered through the now-controversial Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) is safe.

The NHF moved Tuesday afternoon to make the clarification as the scandal rocking the entity continues to unfold.

“The JAMCLEAR-CSD, BOJ has issued a Securities Portfolio Statement to NHF this afternoon confirming proof of NHF’s ownership of GOJ bonds valuing $740, 563,020 as at January 24, 2023.

“The NHF, therefore, considers its investment in the GOJ bonds to be safe and in good standing,” the NHF said in a statement.

The NHF said SSL was one of the brokers when NHF participated in the National Debt Exchange (NDX) in 2013 where Government of Jamaica (GOJ) bonds were purchased.

