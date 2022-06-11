Nick Cannon Addresses Backlash Over Being Promiscuous: ‘I Got Real Issues’

Nick Cannon is addressing recent backlash following his new interview with Angela Yee where he openly admit to living a promiscuous lifestyle and having multiple babies on the way.

The Wild’N Out host on Thursday night addressed the growing criticism over his relationships and life. Nick Cannon has four women who are all pregnant at present. The women who are all at various stages of pregnancy will all add to a new count of children- 11 children in total.

Nick Cannon’s recent comments on Lip Service with Angela Yee drew criticism after the rapper said that he was beating his record of four pregnant women in 2021 to more than that in 2022 and confirmed that “the stork is on the way” when asked if more women are pregnant.

“People talk about what’s responsible and what’s not very responsible, I’m only responsible to be myself, I never ever want to be a role model because a role is something you play,” he began in a video shared online.

“I’m a real model, I’m a real person, I got real issues, I got real things that we all working through, and we only gon show up and try to approach it from an optimistic standpoint,’ he added.

The rapper/actor and show host’s life has come under scrutiny as many called him out for creating more broken hopes with a father who isn’t wholly present and active in the child’s life.

Some fans called out Cannon for creating children he can’t completely “emotionally support” given his career and the fact that the children are split up in separate homes.

For 2022, Nick Cannon is expecting children with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he has twin boys, Alyssa Scott, the mother of his late son Zen is also expecting a baby girl, while model and his former gym trainer Bri Tiesi are in her late trimester while his girlfriend Lanisha Cole is also pregnant.

Cannon already has eight other children, two with ex-wife Mariah Carey, two with De La Rosa, two with Brittney Bell, Zen with Scott and Tiesi, and De La Rosa’s upcoming pregnancies are confirmed to be his children.

He is yet to acknowledge the other pregnancies publicly.