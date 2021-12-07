Nick Cannon Tearfully Reveal Youngest Son Zen Cannon Dies Of Brain Cancer

On Tuesday, a tearful Nick Cannon disclosed on his daytime talk show- The Nick Cannon Show that his youngest son, 5-month-old Zen, died of brain cancer.