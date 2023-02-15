Nicki Minaj About To Make Big Moves For Queens, Says Fry Ty

The Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, Nicki Minaj’s label, is teasing something big for the ‘Pink Friday’ artist and her hometown Queens.

Nicki Minaj’s fanbase, called the ‘Barbs,’ have been thirsting for new music and content from Minaj, who has been off the grid since last November. The rapper was very active in 2022 and released around half a dozen number-one singles. She also performed at Essence Festival in July for the first time since she gave birth in 2020.

It seems that Minaj is now ready to take on the road, and Epic Records is going to make it happen. According to Epic’s Vice President of A&R, Fly Ty, he and the rapper discussed some big plans to come.

“Just got off the phone with my sister Nicki Minaj. This move is about to be so big for Queens,” he wrote on Instagram. He continued, “We bringing it back to the drawing board!!! Call Webb. Then call Nitty Queens n****as and it’s all hoodies.”

It’s unclear Nicki Minaj’s relationship to Fly Ty or Epic Records, which is owned by Sony Music Entertainment. The Trinidadian rapper had shared last year that she was looking for new management and despite new reports, last month that Nicki had signed with Mariah Carey’s label, Range Media, head of entity, Melissa Rudderman confirmed that she remains a free agent.

In the meantime, Nicki Minaj has been working on her fifth studio album, and fans can expect the project “soon” as she confirmed the album is in progress during a recent interview with i-D magazine.

“I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” Minaj said about her lost nail during Essence Music Festival, which was later auctioned for big bucks. “And I am working on a nail design company, where people will be able to buy my press-on nail with dope designs.”

On Wednesday, fans of Minaj reacted with excitement at Fly Ty’s Instagram Story.

“We need the bad guy the game is boring no dope drops since Nicki been in hiatus,” one fan wrote. “She coming hard,” another said.

“I’m ready for her let’s not pretend she isn’t legendary at this point,” another added.

Nicki Minaj has consistently released hits since emerging on the rap scene in 2009 when she signed her first big record deal with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records.