Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B In Wild Twitter Rant

Nicki Minaj is back to taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B after the former shaded her on Friday in her new song “Hiss.”

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly addressed Minaj’s vague disses at her over the last year as she referenced the law that stipulates that sex offenders must register in California – Megan’s Law, while taking a shot at the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Petty is a registered sex offender in California, and it seems that the Houston rapper educated many fans who tumbled over to Google to find out what Megan’s law is. It was apparent that she was going for Nicki Minaj.

Minaj has been joking about Megan’s foot that was shot, and on Friday, we went off on a tangent as she seemingly called Megan’s latest releases a “flop.”

“If your last 5-10 releases flopped… If The internet checks don’t clear outside in real life. If all the paid blogs & paid tweets = flop after flop after FLOP album… It’s bubbling under this week. Video & all, and didn’t crack the HOT 100. It’s a BUB. They losing so much money with BF…ain’t generate not one penny of a profit yet & claim she went to college but can’t read her contract …? Another manipulation so she can kick ppl to the curb after they helped her,” Minaj said seemingly referencing Megan’s breach of contract case against 1501 and 300 Entertainment.

She also seemingly referenced Megan and Cardi B’s “Bongos” performance at the VMAs, and her Color Purple and Mean Girls movie soundtracks flopped compared to her and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” soundtrack for the movie Barbie.

“Did y’all run up her color purple song? Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she’s ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped. Horrible ACTOR that can’t cry on cue don’t try to act bookie it’s a chop. Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still S**K,” Minaj said.

Minaj also ratted off her many achievements over the last year, with her songs charting worldwide.

In the meantime, fans weighed in on her latest Twitter rant. “Nicki we want a diss song not a long rambling tweet the barbz want you to end these bishes on demon time,” one Nicki fan wrote.

“Glad you said Apple Music because billboard says other wise,” another person wrote. “Girl if you’re so good just write a diss track as a response we want art not tweets,” another said.