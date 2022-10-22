Nicki Minaj Says She Will Be At Grammys and Drop New Album Soon

Nicki Minaj will be sitting front row at the Grammy ceremony next year and will probably have a new album on the airwaves.

After expressing her displeasure with the Recording Academy, Nicki Minaj has revealed that she still intends to attend the 2023 Grammy Awards. The “Starships” rapper had passionately expressed her annoyance with the fact that “Super Freaky Girl” had been cut from the hip-hop category, and many of her fans and supporters thought she would boycott the event.

Speaking with E! News, Nicki revealed the opposite of what many expected as she said that she was in a good place in her life right now and really had no reason not to attend the event carded for Sunday, Feb. 5, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Nicki Minaj also shared some of the reasons she would be going to the Grammy’s, which included putting on a beautiful dress and covering her “big boobs,” and showing off her “big old butt.” There was one caveat, though, and that was she would have to be officially nominated.

“Why wouldn’t I? I would come to cheer on the other people that are nominated. There are a lot of artists that I would love to see win Grammys for the first time next year,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Trinidadian rapper went on the warpath on Twitter after she found out that her No. 1 hit “Super Freaky Girl” was not being considered in the hip-hop category but instead had been moved to the pop category. One of her arguments was that Latto’s “Big Energy” remained in the hip-hop category.

The two rappers then got into an online spat even as Nicki explained that she had no problem being left out of the rap category but felt it was unfair since Latto’s track also used a pop-infused beat.

She continued to highlight the issue with the full support of the Barbz. The “Bang Bang” rapper even accused a popular publication of creating articles to distract people from the fact that she was unfairly treated.

Nicki Minaj also claimed that the things she had said were taken out of context, and so it made her seem angrier than she actually was.

“I think sometimes people think that I’m more ‘angry’ than I am. I could be heated about something right now or this second and five minutes from now, I’ll forget about what I just spoke about,” she further explained.

Most of the Barbz have long since moved on from that issue, as they are now focused on her upcoming album. The Young Money queen hinted recently that her next studio album will drop before the year is out, which is just a little over two months away.

She’s also kept herself pretty active this year, dropping a number of successful singles, including “Do We Have A Problem?” which was a collab with Lil Baby and “Bussin.”