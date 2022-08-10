Nicki Minaj Teases Collab With Skeng On “Likkle Miss” Remix: “Writing My Verse”

Nicki Minaj says she is penning her verse for Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” remix.

The Queen of Rap hinted that she has a new project coming with rising Jamaican star, Skeng. On Tuesday afternoon, Nicki Minaj shared a teaser that sent her Jamaican fans crazy as she played Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” while getting her pink hair ‘slayed’ and hinted that collaboration is coming soon.

“Likkle Miss” was released by Skeng on July 7, 2022, and has 2.2 million views on YouTube. “Writing my verse,” Minaj wrote along with the crazy emoji.

Skeng is a Jamaican dancehall artist known for his hard-hitting trap dancehall songs like “Gvnman Shift” and “Protocol.” The artist received commendations in April when Minaj shared that she was a fan of Skeng’s music. She had shared a video vibing to Skeng’s “Street Cred,” leading to her Jamaican fans calling for a collaboration between the two artists.

Nicki Minaj is a strong supporter of dancehall music and has collaborated with many upcoming artists like Skillibeng, Mavado, and others. Skeng’s Producers from Di Truth label also shared their hope that the American superstar would collaborate with Skeng.

“I feel great fi know seh a Nicki dat and Nicki dem global,” Shacko DiTruth said as he reacted to Minaj’s post in April. “She a play Skeng is a good look, no joke.”

Shacko DiTruth and his partner Buddah DiTruth had told the Jamaica Star that they were focused on the artist new work and would welcome a new collaboration with Minaj.

“But we also a look forward to doing new work, new collaborations same way with Skeng and Nicki, different rhythm and everything. We’re open to a collab still fi a remix to Street Cred if that’s the case, but we’d really would like to do fresh work,” he said.

DiTruth Records was launched in 2019 with the release of Skeng’s second song, “Place Get Busy,” but the two producers and Skeng have been working longer than that.

“We’ve been a work together from before music,” he said. “But when we start music, long before we did even known by anybody at all, mi and the dog been a do music together, so, it’s like as Skeng grow, we grow too,” he said.

Fans of the artist reacted to Minaj’s teaser. “Nicki shows so much love to JAMAICANS,” one person wrote.

Dancehall veterans Spice and Beenie Man are among the celebrities who reacted to Nicki Minaj’s video. “It’s the way You’re always so fucking supportive that always gets me QUEEN GOAT [goat emoji],” Spice commented. Beene Man added some fire emojis on the clip.

Skeng has not reacted to the artist’s latest post as yet.