Nigerian street vendor killed in broad daylight in Italy, sparking national outrage

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Rome (CNN)The killing of a Nigerian man in broad daylight on the streets of an Italian seaside town while onlookers watched has sparked outcry and renewed a conversation about racism and crimes against migrants in the country ahead of elections next month.

Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was chased, hit withhis own crutch and then beaten “to death with bare hands” while on the ground by the assailant, who also stole his mobile phone, Macerata police said.

Video footage of the attack, which took place in the eastern coastal town of Civitanova Marche, was captured by a bystander, but nobody was seen physically intervening in one portion of the clip.

A woman can be heard shouting “stop, stop immediately” in the video, and a man shouts: “You are killing him.” The footage was published by Italian media after being shared online.

The incident took place at 2 p.m. on Friday in the main central street of Civitanova Marche, Luconi said. Ogorchukwu was found dead at the scene by paramedics, the police statement on Sunday added.

