NIS working to provide meaningful social security protection to employees

The National Insurance Services NIS is working to ensure that they provide meaningful social security protection to employees in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In light of this, Executive Director of the NIS Stewart Haynes says the Company has taken action to collect the outstanding arrears from delinquent employers.

He says it is important that employers fulfill their obligations under the Social Security Law.

Mr. Haynes says they have seen some progress with regards to the payment of outstanding contributions to the NIS.

