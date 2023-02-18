Black Immigrant Daily News

No Disrespect Intended But The Swearing Of Allegiance To The King Is Ridiculous.

by Audley Phillip

At the swearing in of members of the House Of Representatives and the Senate, members have to swear allegiance to the King of England and his heirs as part of their Oath.

Our Constitution says every member of Parliament must swear an oath or affirmation to the monarch and their heirs and successors before taking their seat.

This requirement is both archaic and ridiculous.

It does not represent the Antigua & Barbuda we live in and it’s further evidence of why we need to begin discussing becoming a republic with our own head of state. We are no longer British.

Those born overseas have to relinquish their first citizenship in order to comply with the section of the Constitution, which says anyone who is a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or citizen of a foreign power is incapable of sitting in our parliament.

Therefore our Members of Parliament should be pledging to serve the Antiguan and Barbudan people who elected them and not the British royal family.

