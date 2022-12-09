No hunger this holiday season for 200 families Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

This holiday season, 200 vulnerable families will received much needed essentials through a joint initiative with non-profit organisation weCARE CAMPAIGN and the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness (BAEH).

The project titled No Hunger Holidays seeks to bring more than Christmas cheer throughout December. No Hunger Holidays is designed to feed and assist families during the holidays, as well as bring awareness to the important issue of hunger and the plight many faces daily.

Each family on a first-come, first-served basis, will receive a box of foodnon-perishable item; a box of essentials featuring personal-care items and assorted children’s items that will be distributed. One box each per household. Registration is required for families to receive products and daily meals.

Additionally, from 4 pm to 5 pm, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, weCare will also provide cooked meals.

Recognising that the far-reaching effect of the pandemic and the difficulties experienced by vulnerable families, BAEH has sought to widen their reach.

“BAEH normally distribute to the homeless community. However, when we heard the plight of many and decided to host this special giveaway, we just had to say yes. We are so grateful that many can share this generous donation of food, personal hygiene items, toys and books for our brothers and sisters in need this holiday season,” remarked president Kemar Saffrey.

Saffrey acknowledged that it has been a difficult year for many households, and some families might not be able to celebrate Christmas by gifting presents to their children or with a full table. Throughout No Hunger Holidays, no one will be going to bed hungry this December.

“We believe that no one should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing,” said Kemar Saffrey, “But the reality is, hundreds of families face this hardship every day. Thanks to everyone that have donated, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season.”

NewsAmericasNow.com