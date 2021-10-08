Nobel winner Dmitry Muratov’s newspaper has long been a thorn in Putin’s side

Muratov, who co-founded the paper in 1993, was honored alongside Maria Ressa , CEO of Rappler, a news outlet critical of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s regime. Both have faced legal and physical threats during their careers, as their respective governments cracked down on the rights of journalists.

“Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said as she announced the prize in Oslo on Friday.

Officially, the prize was cause for celebration in Moscow: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov congratulated Muratov, calling him “committed to his ideals,” “talented” and “brave.”

But the paper has been an irritant to Russian authorities and President Vladimir Putin himself.

