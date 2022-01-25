North Korea fires 2 cruise missiles, South Korea says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korea fired two cruise missiles on Tuesday morning, according to the South Korean military.

The launch is being analyzed by the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States.

It comes as North Korea has ramped up its missile tests this month, saying it will bolster its defenses against the US and evaluate “restarting all temporally suspended activities,” according to state media KCNA.

If confirmed as a test, the missiles fired Tuesday would mark the fifth such action this year by the Kim Jong Un regime.

