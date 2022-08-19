North Korea rejects South’s aid offer, calls President Yoon ‘really simple’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)North Korea has rejected South Korea’s offer of economic support in exchange for denuclearization, saying the proposal suggests President Yoon Suk Yeol is “really simple,”state media KCNA reported Friday.

Kim Yo Jong, a top official and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized Yoon’s offer to improve North Korea’s economy and the livelihood of its people as “pipedream-like remarks.”

Yoon first proposed what he called an “audacious plan” to swap economic cooperation for an end to North Korea’s nuclear program during his inauguration speech in May. He has since continued to raise the idea, reiterating the offer this week.

In a speech Monday, he said his government would implement a large-scale food program, provide help for power generation, enhance agriculture, and other measures to modernize North Korea’s ports, trade routes, hospitals and economy in exchange for denuclearization.

But in the KCNA report, Kim Yo Jong rejected the proposal and leveled personal attacks at the South Korean President.

