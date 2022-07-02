North Korea says US seeking an excuse for an Asian NATO with South Korea and Japan

The content originally appeared on: CNN

SeoulNorth Korea has criticized an agreement between the United States, South Korea and Japan to strengthen military cooperation — claiming it is part of a US plan to create a military alliance like NATO in the region.

North Korea’s foreign ministry spokesperson said as much to a question put by KCNA, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

“The reality clearly shows that the real purpose of the US spreading the rumor about a ‘threat from North Korea’ is to provide an excuse for attaining military supremacy over the Asia-Pacific region,” said the spokesperson.

“The prevailing situation more urgently calls for building up the country’s defenses to actively cope with the rapid aggravation of the security environment,” the spokesperson added.

US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on the sidelines of a NATO summit last week and agreed that the progress of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs posed serious threats to not only the Korean peninsula but also East Asia and the world.

