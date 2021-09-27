North Korea tests missile as South Korea prepares to launch new submarine

The missile was fired around 6:40 a.m. local time Tuesday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding the South Korean military is “maintaining a readiness posture” for potential “additional launches.”

In a briefing Tuesday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry’s spokesman Boo Seung-chan said Pyongyang’s test was “regrettable for happening at a time when political stability on the Korean peninsula is very critical.”

The US military’s Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii said it was consulting with allies and partners about the North Korean test.

“While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launch highlights the destabilizing impact of (North Korea’s) illicit weapons program,” the US military said.