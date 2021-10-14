Norway bow-and-arrow attack suspect won’t appear in court after being handed to health services

Espen Andersen Brathen, 37, has been charged over the attack, which took place in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening and left five people dead. Police have yet to reveal the charges he faces.

Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) chief Hans Sverre Sjovold told reporters on Thursday that the attack “appears as if it may be an act of terrorism” but noted that it is important the investigation goes ahead and “we get to clarify what the motives of the accused are.”

Officers had been in contact with the man, including “as a result of previous concerns related to radicalization,” police chief Ole Bredrup Saeverud said. Officers also revealed the suspect had converted to Islam.

The suspect had not appeared on their radar this year though, Saeverud indicated, saying the police had “received no reports in 2021 regarding radicalization.”

