NRA confirms dates and times for EIA public meetings Loop Cayman Islands

The National Roads Authority (NRA) has now confirmed the dates and times of public meetings to hear comments from members of the public on the Environmental Impact Assessment study for the proposed East-West Arterial Road.

According to the NRA, the meeting details are as follows:

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm at Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre, 923 North Side RoadThursday, February 9, 2023, from 6pm to 9pm at CI Baptist Church Hall, 163 Pedro Castle Road, Savannah

At these meetings, representatives from the NRA and their EIA Consulting Team will attend to provide information about the project and answer your questions.

The NRA has also confirmed that the Terms of Reference will be made available on the Department of Environment’s website (www.doe.ky) for review for 21 calendar days beginning January 30, 2023.

During the 21 calendar day review, the NRA will make available for review a printed copy of the draft Terms of Reference at the following locations:

NRA Office – 370 North Sound Road, Grand CaymanNorth Side Post Office – 896 Northside Road, North SideBodden Town Post Office – 189 Bodden Town Rd, Bodden TownSavannah Post Office – 1687 Shamrock Rd, SavannahVernon L. Jackson Public Library & Learning Centre – 69 Bodden Town Rd, Bodden TownEast End Public Library, located at 2739 Sea View Rd, East End

All relevant comments and written responses shall be appended to the Terms of Reference.