OECS Commission sends condolences to Government and People of T?rkiye in aftermath of devastating Earthquake

The Commission of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) has the sad duty to convey deepest regrets to the Government and people of the Republic of T?rkiye, on the tragic loss of life, the human suffering, and the damage to physical infrastructure resulting from the devastating earthquake which occurred in the province of Gaziantep on Monday February 6, 2023.

The Commission is further distressed by the high death toll and the very graphic evidence of the devastation caused by this deadly disaster.

The people of the OECS region share the pain and suffering of the bereaved families and all others affected by this catastrophe, and join their Governments in extending to the Government and people of the Republic of T?rkiye, deepest condolences in this difficult period.

