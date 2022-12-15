Offset & Cardi B Party At Romeich Event Ahead Of Club Gig In Jamaica

Offset is enjoying himself for his 31st birthday as the rapper showed off his dance moves at a street party in Waltham Park hosted by Romeich Entertainment. Cardi B was also in attendance watching her baby daddy enjoyed himself.

The Atlanta rapper has been down since the death of his cousin and Migos member Takeoff last year. Despite the weight of Takeoff’s loss, the rapper and his wife are celebrating his 31st birthday in Jamaica.

On Wednesday, they were spotted visiting Dunn’s river falls and going yachting. The couple has been on a partying spree as they crashed a Riu hotel staff party held at Margaritaville Tuesday night, and on Wednesday night, they traveled to Kingston to Waltham Park, where Offset participated in the dancing.

In one video, the rapper can be seen holding a pressure cooker as he dances with three other people. The rapper also copped some lens time with rising deejay Valiant while his new song “Barbies” debuted.

In videos, Offset is fully decked out in his many diamond chains as he joins in Ding Dong’s “Bad Man Pull Up” while surrounded by bodyguards. He also does “Signal Di Plane” by Elephant Man, “Rock Di World” by Chi Ching Ching, and Vybz Kartel’s “Dancehall Ah Mi Everything,” among others.

Cardi B is also seen at the event in a red shirt and a white tee with a straw hat featuring rasta colors. The couple also shared videos of the aftermath with members of their teams sleeping on a couch at their villa.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared videos of her cheering on Romeich Entertainment dancers who showed off their dance moves. In one video, Cardi B shared videos of Offset enjoying himself as she cheered him on from her booth.

The artist was also up bright and early as she shared videos of her off zip lining while some folks were still sleeping at their villa.

In the meantime, Offset is being advertised as the host for an upcoming party at Club Meca on Friday in Kingston. It’s unclear how long the couple is staying in Jamaica, but a vacation is well needed for both, given Offset’s loss and Cardi’s year beating two criminal lawsuits and escaping jail time.