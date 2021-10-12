Offset Gifted Cardi B A Mansion in the Dominican Republic For Her 29th Birthday

Cardi B now owns a mansion in the Dominican Republic thanks to her husband Offset.

Cardi B is probably still on cloud nine following her 29th birthday celebrations yesterday on Monday, October 11. Besides the event having the glitz and glamour of celebrities who joined her for the festivities, the gift she received from her husband Offset is sure to have her smiling for a long time.

Offset set the tone for the evening when he rented out River Studios in Los Angeles for a dancehall-themed party. He’s always ensured that Cardi got gifts that let her know just how appreciated she is. This year the Migos rapper didn’t disappoint either.

In grand fashion, Offset stopped the party and got on the mic to deliver a special announcement that included a video presentation of her brand new private mansion in the Dominican Republic. Yup, that’s right he gifted Cardi a mansion complete with a rooftop pool.

Offset IG

“I done bought you everything, so this year I wanted to get you something for having my beautiful son,” he said. As he held her hand, he added: “So I bought you a house in the DR. Yessir, that’s how we coming, pool on the roof. God is good.”

Last year the couple split briefly around her birthday but Offset still went all out as he bought her a billboard on Sunset Boulevard and a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. He presented it to her during her 28th birthday party in Las Vegas. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan starts at $330,000.

As for the party, from the looks of it, Cardi and her friends had a blast. Many celebs turned out to help her celebrate, including Latto, Teyana Taylor, Quavo, Snoop Dogg, Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Tiffany Haddish, Karrueche Tran, and more.

Earlier today, Cardi B shared a video of the mansion with a lengthy post thanking her husband for thinking so deeply about her.

“This was sooo amazing to me. For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it,” she said at one point.

Take a look at Cardi’s new home below.

“For a hot minute now I’ve been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn’t agree with me and would rather put money into other investments,” Cardi B shared on IG.