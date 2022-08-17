Offset Teases Baby Keem-Produced First Single Off His Upcoming Solo Album

Offset has announced that he is dropping his first solo album amid rumors that the Migos rap group is no more.

The group members have avoided answering the question about whether the group is no more and they have each announced separate projects, with Quavo and Takeoff going off on their own as a two-man band and Offset continuing solo.

On Monday, Offset announced that he was releasing the first track “54321,” from the album on Friday. The track is produced by Baby Keem for his upcoming single.

“I got my single “54321” dropping on Friday… I’m coming aggressive, shout out my boy Keem he produced the beat, he sent me the beat one night, and I heard it and I was like ‘oh yeah I gotta go crazy on this,” the rapper said in an Instagram Live.

Offset also spoke about his upcoming album as he shared what fans can expect from the strictly rap project.

“The album full of hits, full of smashes, y’all gon see how I’m coming, I’m coming, crazy like…I ain’t come to play no games, I got sh*t for the girls too like…you gotta have that soft spot for the ladies on this album cause I feel the ladies is going crazy anyway and like you getting the support from the women you gonna go next level,” he said.

The rapper has not released more details on the name of the album or when it will be released, but he has been throwing hints to fans for the last few months as he dropped several videos of him listening to his new music.

Meanwhile, Quavo and Takeoff have been releasing music on their own as the duo Unc & Phew.

The rappers recently addressed their new working dynamic in an interview with Rap Radar Podcast, where they speak about operating on the same level as Migos.

“The chemistry is the same, and the recording is the same,” Quavo said. “We always normally record by ourselves because we’re so crazy on just dropping new s**t on each other,” he said.

Migos’ label Quality Control has not addressed the rumors that the group has split, nor has any of the members officially spoken about the group’s position.