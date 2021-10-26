Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years

The content originally appeared on: CNN

US oil jumped another 1.2% to trade as high as $85.07 a barrel. It’s the first intraday trade above $85 since October 2014.

The oil spike is amplifying inflationary pressures and raising the cost of living for everyday Americans.

A regular gallon of gas not fetches $3.38 nationally, up from $3.32 a week ago, according to AAA . A year ago, when fewer people were driving, the average gas price stood at $2.16 a gallon.

