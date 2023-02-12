Omar Walker strikes with two winners at Caymanas Park Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Omar Walker rode two winners on Saturday’s 10-race card at Caymanas Park, scoring contrasting victories aboard United States-bred TAURUS BOY and 2020 Yearling sale record-buy, OUTBIDDER.

Aboard OUTBIDDER, who smashed the Yearling Sale record in 2020, purchased for $6.1 million by champion owner Carlton Watson, Walker piloted the four-year-old filly to an easy eight-length win, making all at seven and a half furlongs.

OUTBIDDER clocked an impressive 1:34.4 in the second event among non-winners-of-four-races after posting a two-length victory among non-threes in November.

After his armchair ride astride champion trainer Jason DaCosta’s OUTBIDDER, Walker had to pull out all the stops aboard Philip Feanny’s imported TAURUS BOY to collar Gary Subratie’s BIG BIG DADDY close home in the ninth, an overnight-allowance sprint at five furlongs round, winning by a neck at odds of 5-2.

Making his bid with Walker leaving the three-furlong marker, United States-bred TAURUS BOY, pounced on topweight BIG BIG DADDY and speedy SUPER DUPER vying for the lead.

BIG BIG DADDY hit the front a furlong and a half out but TAURUS BOY was stronger and led near the wire, beating the local-bred in 1:01.0.

Racing continues next Saturday, followed by the Ash Wednesday’s holiday meet.

NewsAmericasNow.com