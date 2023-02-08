One of Jamaica’s ‘most wanted’ men shot dead Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

One of Jamaica’s “most wanted” men, Nesta ‘Bigga Crime’ Morrison, is now dead.

He was fatally shot by the security forces in Longville Park, Clarendon, on Wednesday, during what Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey described as an intelligence-led operation.

The senior lawman, who heads the crime and security portfolio in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), said Morrison has been on the country’s ‘most wanted list’ for over two years.

“And, despite many requests from the police for him to turn himself in, he actually did not, and several operations were mounted against him that were unsuccessful,” Bailey said in a video shared to the JCF’s social media pages a short while ago.

Morrison, from 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas, was also a regular on the JCF’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign.

“Bigga Crime rained terror on the citizens within the 11 Miles, Bull Bay area and its environment, killing and maiming several people,” said Bailey.

“I think it is a victory for the people of those communities, and it is a great relief that he can no longer perpetrate those acts of violence against them,” he added.

