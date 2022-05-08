Opinion: Why Jill Biden’s trip in Eastern Europe matters

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the forthcoming book “The Presidency of Donald J. Trump: A First Historical Assessment.” Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN)This weekend, first lady Jill Biden is traveling in Eastern Europe, meeting with Ukrainian refugees, humanitarian aid workers and others who are working to assist those impacted by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

As the Biden administration continues to express its unwavering support for Ukraine’s battle to preserve its independence, the first lady’s trip is another opportunity to demonstrate America’s commitment to Ukraine. It also will serve as an important reminder to all American and NATO allies that US commitment to Ukraine will extend well into the postwar period — whenever that might be.

This is not the first time that a first lady has played an important role in the nation’s politics on a matter of international importance. Ever since Martha Washington assumed the position for the first time, many first ladies have tried to find a way to do more than redecorate the White House and host ceremonial receptions.

But they have not done so without challenges. Whenever modern first ladies have tried to step beyond the traditional boundaries of their roles, there has been fierce political backlash against them.