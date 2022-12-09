Orphaned at 12, Bush Lot lad is 1st in family to graduate from UG

Black Immigrant Daily News

Royan Abrams

“Looking back to where I came from, to now, achieving a Diploma in Communication Studies at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus is certainly a major accomplishment for me, as I am now the first of 8 children for my mother to obtain a University education,” young journalist Royan Abrams expressed.

This 32-year-old’s academic journey from secondary to tertiary education was one of a roller-coaster as he encountered several financial challenges and setbacks. At the tender age of 12, Abrams was forced to drop out of Bush Lot Secondary School and was placed in an orphanage.

He explained: “Sadly, I was placed in an orphanage and this was to ensure that I was allowed to return to school since my parents could not have afforded it. After spending just over a year at the orphanage, I was adopted by a journalist and this further changed my life for the better.”

Upon completion of his secondary education, Mr Abrams determined he wanted to become a journalist. He relayed to us: “My foster mother at the time would take me with her to various events and work assignments that she would be covering for the news and this caused me to fall in love with the profession.”

Mr Abrams received his first big break at the Little Rock Television Station in New Amsterdam where he worked as a reporter for almost two years before relocating to Georgetown to pursue his Diploma in Communication Studies.

Just when he thought he was on the verge of academic success at the University of Guyana, he had to withdraw from the programme due to the work constraints and demands of the media profession.

The onset of the COVID-19 which saw the introduction of online learning allowed him to forge ahead with his studies and finally he was able to attain his diploma.

Expressing words of inspiration to fellow students who might be going through similar challenges, Mr Abrams enthused: “I urge you to continue to push yourself to obtain academic success. Important to note too, is that the secondary school you achieved at the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) does not determine where you end up in life. It is your ability and perseverance to go the extra mile and make the necessary sacrifices despite the fact that it might take you away from your comfort zone.”

This year, UG’s graduation exercises will be blended with the large majority of the graduands attending face-to-face and the remaining participating virtually. The event will be streamed live on the University’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/uniofguyana and on UG Broadcasting Service at https://broadcasting.uog.edu.gy/.

UG IN BRIEF The University of Guyana, now in its 59th year, was founded in October 1963. “UG” as it is fondly referred to offers 150 programmes in over 60 disciplines in online, face-to-face or blended formats. UG delivers in a Guyana-based system across eight campuses. It is the largest, oldest, most advanced and only state University in Guyana with a student population of over 10,000. “UG” has provided education, training and research for over 50,000 alumni over its 59-year history. UG’s national and global impact and footprint are significant. Its graduates have risen to populate the commanding heights of national, regional and international organisations of repute in over 150 different disciplines. The mission of the University is to discover, generate, disseminate and apply knowledge of the highest standard for the service of the community, the nation, and all mankind within an atmosphere of academic freedom, innovation and universal respect.

UG’s forward-thinking Blueprint 2040 is currently setting the course for the University’s future design and institutional response to the changing needs of Guyana, the region and the world. UG will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 and is stepping up its focus on becoming one of the leading and most sought-after educational institutions in the world for both staff and students. [UG Feature]

NewsAmericasNow.com