epa12007956 A young girl reacts as Palestinians injured in an Israeli airstrike, arrive at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, 03 April 2025. At least 27 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Dar al-Arqam School in the al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. Israeli forces resumed airstrikes on Gaza on 18 March, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since 19 January. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

  • Medical director says al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City has no space left to treat casualties as the latest Israeli attacks kill at least 38 Palestinians since dawn on Friday.
  • At least 100 Palestinian children have been killed or injured each day in Gaza since Israel broke the ceasefire on March 18, the head of UNRWA said.