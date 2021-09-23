Over 100 Dead In One Day From COVID-19 Across The Caribbean

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris addresses, via prerecorded video, the General Debate during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on September 24, 2021 in New York City as the country has gone from few COVID-19 cases to now being listed as a “Do Not Travel” US destination. (Photo by Peter Foley – Pool/Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Sept 27, 2021: One hundred and ten deaths were reported across the Caribbean from COVID-19 Sunday, data accessed by News Americas shows.

Cuba, now ranked the country in the Caribbean with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths and cases, reported another 64 deaths as the death toll moved to a whopping 7,227. Cuba is also now ranked 39th in the world for most cases and deaths.

Jamaica reported 10 more deaths from the virus as did Puerto Rico.

The death toll in Puerto Rico is now the third highest in the region at 3,127 while the death toll in Jamaica moved to 1,834, the fourth highest in the Caribbean.

The Dominican Republic added 4 more deaths as its death tally increased to 4,039, the second highest regionwide.

Guyana reported 8 more deaths to move to 762 deaths to date since the pandemic began while Trinidad and Tobago added 6 more deaths as it moved upwards to 1,457 lives lost to date from COVID-19.

St. Lucia reported two more deaths from the virus as its death toll reached 185 while Barbados added 3 more deaths to reach 67.

The Turks & Caicos added 1 more death to reach 23 deaths to date while Dominica reported two more deaths to reach 15.

So far, there have been 23,075 deaths across the Caribbean since the pandemic began in 2020, according to a News Americas tally.