Pakistan election agency rules former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party got illegal funds

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Islamabad, Pakistan (Reuters)Pakistan’s election commission ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party received millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and Australia.

The decision could lead to a ban on Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which rose to prominence on an anti-corruption drive.

Khan, who analysts say had fallen out with military powers over the appointment of a spy chief in the run up to his ouster earlier this year, was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the PTI party denied any wrongdoing.

The commission’s ruling is a major setback for the former cricket star who has been leading a campaign against the new government.

The case, filed in 2014 by Akbar S. Khan, a PTI founding member, accused the party of receiving illegal funds from abroad.

