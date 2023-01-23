Pan, sweet pan

Black Immigrant Daily News

This bass player with Naparima Combined helped keep the band musically grounded as they played Big Bad Soca by Bunji Garlin to top the Secondary Schools category. – Angelo Marcelle

The Grand Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain was filled to capacity on Sunday for the finals of the National Junior Panorama competition.

Many gathered hailed the youths in the Primary Schools, Second Schools and the Under 21 (non schools) categories for the high level of musicianship, discipline and camaraderie displayed during the competition.

Newsday photographer Angelo Marcelle was on hand to capture the action.

Success RC School students play Famalay to cop third place in the Primary Schools category. – Angelo Marcelle

St Mary’s Government Primary School players deep in concentration during their performance of Mash Up by Blaxx. – Angelo Marcelle

St Gabriel’s Girls RC players jump for joy after it was announced they tied for third place with Success RC in the Primary Schools category. St Gabriel’s played Happy Place by Lyrikal, while Sucess played Famalay. – Angelo Marcelle

Students, teachers and parents were out in their numbers to take in the National Junior Panorama competition. – Angelo Marcelle

