‘Pants-front movements’ land man on gun charges in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Twenty-six-year-old Ryan Beckford of Clarke Street in Mount Salem, St James has been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident at his home on Friday, January 6.

Reports from the Freeport police are that about 10am, a Jamaica Defence Force team was on patrol in Mount Salem when they heard loud music coming from a bar.

The soldiers made checks, during which Beckford was reportedly observed holding on to the front of his pants and running.

He was pursued by the team, and was observed throwing an object behind an old refrigerator.

He was held and the area was searched, revealing a .40 Glock 22 pistol with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges.

Beckford was subsequently taken into custody.

On Saturday, January 7, he was charged following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

NewsAmericasNow.com