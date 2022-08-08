Pardison Fontaine Disses The Rock’s Wife After Thee Stallion ‘Pet’ Comment

Pardison Fontaine is marking his territory as he shares that he is not here for actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wanting to be one of Megan Thee Stallion’s pets.

On Sunday, The Rock was asked which celebrity dog he would prefer to be if he could be one, and he replied that he wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet.

The actor was talking about his upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets with Kevin Hart. He sat down with Hart for a hilarious conversation, but while social media found the Rock’s response that he wanted to be one of Meg’s dogs hilarious, Pardi is not entertaining it.

In a comment left on a Shaderoom post, Pardi stamped his authority as he said that Rock wouldn’t make a good pet for Megan while also mentioning that the actor has a wife. “All Our dogs is named after #s… Just teach ya wife how to use seasoning… You’ll be iight… Moana is the shit tho,” he wrote.

The clip has since gone viral with Rock, who plays the role of Krypto The Super-Dog in the upcoming Marvel flick.

“What celebrity would you want to be a pet to?” the interviewer asked. The Rock quickly responded with, “Megan Thee Stallion.” Kevin Hart laughed as he asked why. “We don’t have to talk about that,” the Rock said

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison have six dogs that they’ve named after numbers. Megan owns three French Bulldogs, a Pit Bull, a Merle dog, and a Cane Corso, and she has shared her love for them in many of her hilarious TikTok videos and Instagram reels.

They were also featured on her Snapchat series ‘Off Thee Leash’ with Megan Thee Stallion.

In the meantime, Megan has been busy with her upcoming album. On Monday, she teased that all of the female rappers sent in their verses for her project.

“I really got some of the BADDEST women on my album!” she said.

Back in July, she also teased a collaboration with Future for the album and released the name “Pressurelicious” for her fans,

“So happy abt my album,” she wrote. “it’s finished. it’s for the hotties. it’s honest. it’s me. it’s real,” she said.