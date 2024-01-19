Pardison Fontaine Mulls Over ‘Top Tier’ Jada Kingdom In New Video

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom and her rapper boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are still going strong despite her recent embarrassing clash with Stefflon Don.

A week ago, Jada Kingdom was the talk of the town as she and Stefflon Don traded disses at each other that had the internet talking. Both women said nasty things about each other in the clash, especially Stefflon Don, who directed barbs at Jada.

Maybe details about the young artiste that were otherwise secret were leaked by Stefflon Don, who alleged that she sold sex and that she was an avid drug user, and she knew witnesses who could testify to it.

Jada Kingdom

Many speculated that this might have affected her blossoming relationship with rapper and songwriter Pardi. Jada revealed during the clash that Pardi was her boyfriend and that she was in a healthy relationship, something her fans no doubt celebrated.

Since then, it appears that he’s caught on that all is fair in love and war when it comes to clashes, and he’s still very much in love with his Jamaican empress.

Although absent from her social media accounts, Pardi posted flirty messages in her comments. Jada posted a video of her latest song, “Top Tier”, which seems dedicated to her boyfriend Pardi and shaded Burna Boy, whom she said she never “claimed” because he was for everybody.

“You surprise me, you’re a fast learner/ you treat me nice no know weh dem heard of. You ah the right one that’s why mi claim yuh/ mi just send yuh a pic, tell me you looking at it/ middle finger foreplay just sticking it/ no badda with the facetime run come ya wid it/ So tell me how you feel bout that, let me know what’s what/ mi ready fi carry you mini me oh gosh,” Jada sang.

The verse continued, “… cause mi crazy fi you, you Top Tier/ you ah 10, if mi tell you the truth you ah mi best boyfriend.”

Pardi also reacted to the verse in the comment. “Yadda yadda yadda BEST BOYFRIEND [laughing emojis],” he wrote.

The two have been dating since September 2023.