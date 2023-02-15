Partially eaten body of missing St Catherine woman discovered Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A St Catherine woman’s partially decomposed body was discovered on Valentine’s Day in the parish.

Police identified the victim as 56-year-old Angella Buchanan, also called Imo, of Union district in Lluidas Vale, St Catherine.

Police reports are that residents discovered the body at about 4pm on Tuesday and summoned the police. When the police arrived, they found that animals had eaten parts of the woman’s hands, stomach and face.

Buchanan’s sister reported her missing to the Shady Grove police station last Thursday.

