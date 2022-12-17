Passenger stable after illness at Grantley Adams International Airport Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) says that a passenger who fell ill at the facility is in stable condition.

A press release to clear the air on this situation came after “erroneous messages” were seen circulating on social media “about the suggested death of a passenger”.

The release from the Office of the CEO explained, “On December 15th, 2022, an elderly male passenger regrettably fell ill while at the airport.

“As the GAIA duty management reported, airline personnel attended to the passenger immediately. Additionally, GAIA paramedics and the Port Health nurse were notified and swiftly assisted in keeping with non-aeronautical emergency operating procedures.”

The release was issued last evening and the GAIA management said that they will continue to monitor the patient’s condition while wishing him a speedy recovery.

GAIA also reassured the public that it is committed to the safety of all persons who work or visit the airport.

